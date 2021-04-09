CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CORR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CORR stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

