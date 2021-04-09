Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

ABCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.