Rhumbline Advisers Has $262,000 Stock Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Norwood Financial worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

