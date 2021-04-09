Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kraton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Kraton stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

