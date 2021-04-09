Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,826,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 288,132 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,499.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 254,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,851,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

