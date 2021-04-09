Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynatronics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

DYNT opened at $1.24 on Friday. Dynatronics Co. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.