Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $1,216,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

