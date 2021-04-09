36,723 Shares in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Atento at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Analysts anticipate that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

