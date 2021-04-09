Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $57.30 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

