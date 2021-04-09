Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 136,600 Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 136,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CAAP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $774.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corporación América Airports Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

