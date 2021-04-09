Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 140,600 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

