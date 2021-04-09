Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $926,000 Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

