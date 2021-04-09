Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 million, a P/E ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.