$0.19 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $674,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPS stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.