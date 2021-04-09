OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.72 on Friday. OpGen has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

