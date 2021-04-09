Barclays Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.19 ($87.28).

HEI stock opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.16. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a one year high of €78.96 ($92.89). The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

