Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of American Vanguard worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVD opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.95 million, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

