Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

