Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,942 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Financial Institutions worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.53 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

