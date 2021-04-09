Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $5,045,500.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FND stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,925,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.