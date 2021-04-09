Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $5,045,500.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FND stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,925,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.
