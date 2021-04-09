Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 352,050 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.32 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2,943.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after acquiring an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.