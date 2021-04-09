Kirk Norman Brown Sells 186,721 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $8,841,239.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,239.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00.

ZI opened at $48.03 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

