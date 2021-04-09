Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 44,989 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $667.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

