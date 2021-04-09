Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,378 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of International Seaways worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 229.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $557.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

