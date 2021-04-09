Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

