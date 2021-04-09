Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.57.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

