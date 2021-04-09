Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YETI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

YETI opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

