Barclays Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $59.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.05.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

