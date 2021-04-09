Barclays Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $219.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $214.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $199.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 233.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.