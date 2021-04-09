Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $45.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FWONA. Citigroup upped their target price on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of FWONA opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Formula One Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

