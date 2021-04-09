Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Evofem Biosciences worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 43.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

