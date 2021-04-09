Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,300 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 429.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 330,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,307,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

