Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 88,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Centennial Resource Development worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

CDEV opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.