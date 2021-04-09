SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 109,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

