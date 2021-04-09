Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,022 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NESR stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

