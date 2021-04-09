Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,316 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

