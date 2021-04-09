Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

