Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LBPH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.