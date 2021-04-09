Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to “Hold”

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

INSM has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

INSM opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 262,874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 53,396 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 303,026 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

