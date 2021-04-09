IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

