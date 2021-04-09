Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $405.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $189.33 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.65.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

