The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

