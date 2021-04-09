Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $57.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,626 shares of company stock worth $2,358,517. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

