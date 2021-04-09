Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $658.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.10 million to $671.98 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $710.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

