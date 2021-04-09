$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

