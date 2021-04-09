Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

