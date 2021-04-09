Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.05

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 3515562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

