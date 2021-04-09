Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

