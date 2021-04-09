Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Raised to $11.50

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

