Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

